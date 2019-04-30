Big game draw starts May 1 in Saskatchewan

Hunters will have a little over three weeks to enter their name when Saskatchewan’s big game draw opens on May 1.

Changes were made in 2018 to the draw when it was expanded from four to six priority pools.

Starting in 2019, all first-time applicants will be placed in the D pool, along with all successfully drawn applicants from the previous year.

READ MORE: Sask. organization concerned trespassing change will impact wildlife population controls

Officials said this is being done in an effort to reduce the number of applicants entering the Super A pool each year.

“Saskatchewan’s big game draw continues to be very popular and remains an important milestone for the hunting community,” Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan’s environment minister, said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Environment continues to work with stakeholders to improve the process and encourages all hunters to apply early.”

Only hunters holding a valid hunting, angling and trapping licence (HAL) can apply for the draw, which is restricted to Saskatchewan residents aged 12 or older.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces who resided in the province at the time of their recruitment or deployment can also apply.

READ MORE: Free hunting and fishing in Saskatchewan for Canadian Armed Forces veterans

Applications can be submitted online through the HAL system up to the closing date of May 25.

Draw results will be posted through HAL accounts in mid-June, with the exception of pronghorn, which will be available in mid-July.

Applicants are responsible for checking to see if they are successful in the draw.

Successful applicants can buy their licences through their HAL accounts starting on Aug. 1.