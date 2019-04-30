Military truck runs over protesters in Venezuela amid political unrest

The streets of Caracas, Venezuela have turned into chaos Tuesday after a military vehicle drove directly into a crowd of protesters.

A Venezuelan National Guard vehicle was caught on video running over anti-Maduro protesters outside a military base in Caracas, who were throwing stones and hitting vehicles with sticks after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on members of the military to rise up.

WARNING: This video contains disturbing images not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. Military vehicle seen running over protesters in Caracas

Whether any injuries resulted from the incident is unknown.

After the vehicle drove into the crowd it appeared some protesters retaliated and threw a molotov cocktail, causing the back of the vehicle to briefly burst into flames.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido, in a video posted on Twitter earlier on Tuesday, said he had begun the “final phase” of his campaign to topple Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him.

The UN urged both sides to use “maximum restraint” Tuesday, in order to “avoid any violence and take immediate steps to restore calm.”

Gunshots were also heard at Guaido’s rally. Several dozen armed troops accompanying Guaido clashed with soldiers supporting Maduro at a rally outside the La Carlota air base in Caracas, but the incident fizzled out and did not appear to be part of an immediate attempt by the opposition to take power through military force.

Maduro said on Tuesday he had spoken with military leaders and that they had shown him “their total loyalty.”

“Nerves of steel!” Maduro wrote on Twitter. “I call for maximum popular mobilization to assure the victory of peace. We will win!”

U.S. officials have issued statements of support for Guaido, who they recognize as the country’s legitimate leader, though Maduro

controls government agencies.

— With files from Reuters