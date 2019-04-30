Fire burns through flooded Constance Bay home

Ottawa Fire Services says that a fire has burned a home in the Constance Bay flood zone on Monday night.

Ottawa fire says they received a 911 call from a neighbour of 795 Bayview Drive reporting smoke and flames were visible from side windows of the home at around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a working fire and began to suppress the blaze.

The single detached two-storey residence was surrounded by floodwaters, and firefighters confirmed that the residents had evacuated the property earlier in the day.

According to Ottawa fire spokesperson Danielle Cardinal, operations to fight the blaze were defensive from the start to protect adjacent structures.

As the water was about five-feet high around the home, entry wasn’t possible due to dangers under the water and also potential contamination due to compromised septic systems.

Cardinal also said that the number of trucks called to the area was limited due to flood conditions but did confirm that firefighters used water from the flooding around the home to extinguish the blaze.

Fire services report the blaze was out at around 7:04 a.m. but firefighters remain on scene in boats to monitor for potential hot spots.

The home was extensively damaged in the blaze, a structural collapse in what Cardinal says was a “large-scale loss.”

As the structure was unoccupied, there were no reported injuries. An investigator is currently on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.