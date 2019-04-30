Several arrested in Winnipeg police crackdown on youth sex trade

A police crackdown on sexual exploitation of young people had big results over the weekend, with a number of missing at-risk youths safely located and arrests of adult men for obtaining sexual services and prostitution-related offences.

Police said the initiative – known as Project Return – was a collaboration with outreach workers in the community, including the Bear Clan Patrol and others, with the aim of protecting youth at high risk of being sexually exploited.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police crack down on youth sex trade, arrest 18 men

Between Friday and Sunday, police checked 17 locations across the city, known to be frequented by high-risk youths, and brought 21 missing young people to safety.

Seven men were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration, seven vehicles were seized in connection to prostitution offences, and two additional arrests were made as part of the campaign.

Police also stopped three other vehicles in an attempt to deter and identify sex-trade consumers.

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Winnipeg’s Counter Exploitation Unit