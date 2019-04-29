Flooding, mould closes part of Vernon courthouse

Part of the historic Vernon courthouse on 27th Street is closed to the public due to issues with flooding and mould.

The Ministry of the Attorney General says an air conditioning unit malfunctioned, releasing water into the second-floor conference room as well as the downstairs sheriff’s office.

“Upon investigation, mould was discovered in the sub-flooring,” says a statement from ministry public affairs officer Liam Butler.

“The environmental health and safety contractor dug through layers of sub-floor until reaching the concrete, which is visibly crumbling.”

Courtrooms 101 and 201 have also been roped off and no access is permitted.

A structural engineer is investigating the integrity of the concrete.

There is currently plastic over the door of the waiting room to courtroom 201, with a sign warning of the danger presented by mould.

There is no word on when the area of the courthouse could be reopened. The extent of damage is under assessment.

