Edmonton transit officials condemn video of person riding on back of moving bus: ‘It’s highly dangerous’

A video of a person riding on the back of an Edmonton bus over the weekend is being called “highly dangerous” and “illegal” by local transit officials.

A 49-second video posted on Twitter on Saturday shows a person clinging to the back of an ETS bus along Route 183, which goes through the Abbotsfield and Clareview areas. The person appears to ride on the back of the bus for several blocks.

The video has since gone viral; as of Monday afternoon, the video had more than 80,000 views on Twitter.

Rowan Anderson with the Edmonton Transit Service said the city “does not condone this type of illegal behaviour.”

“It’s highly dangerous, distracting for drivers and can cause serious accidents on our roads,” he said. “The safety of Edmontonians and staff is our highest priority and this act is very concerning as it jeopardizes public safety.”

Anderson believes the incident took place on Saturday, April 27 at around 12:54 p.m.

At this time last year, a very similar incident took place in Toronto. A 35-second video posted to Twitter showed a man riding on the back of a TTC bus.

Toronto transit officials called the incident a “reckless, dangerous and stupid stunt.”

The Edmonton Police Service said the incident has not been reported to them, but a spokesperson said it has been shared with officers.

If a formal complaint is made to the EPS, the person could face a stunting charge under the Traffic Safety Act, according to EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison.