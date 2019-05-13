Those Old Radio Shows May 17-18

Friday, May 17:

Hour 1: Scarlett Queen – Ep. 21, Beautiful Girl in the Bargain Basement; Ozzie & Harriet – The Loud Shirt

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Peg O’ My Heart

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – George Lands Movie Part as a Wolf; Escape – King of Owanatu

Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Hiram’s Gold Strike; Sam Spade – Betrayal in Bumpus Hell Caper

Saturday, May 18:

Hour 1: Philip Marlow – Anniversary Gift; Have Gun Will Travel – Statue of San Sebastian

Hour 2: Let George Do It – The Ugly Duckling; The Saint – Fake Amnesia Killer

Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Private Detective; Harry Lime – Greek Meets Greek

Hour 4: Lights Out – Ball Paris Macabre; Richard Diamond – Marilyn Conners Case

Hour 5: Hancock’s Half Hour – Cyrano de Hancock; Weird Circle – The Goblet