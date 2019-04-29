Halton police release surveillance photos of break and enter suspect

Halton Regional Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect after a couple of Oakville apartment buildings allegedly experienced break-ins.

Police say surveillance video shows a man entering one building around 4 a.m. last Wednesday after prying open a side door.

READ MORE: 3 Colombian nationals arrested in connection with alleged GTA break-ins: Halton police

According to police, the man then allegedly used a grinder saw to try to get into tenant mailboxes, the superintendent’s office and an underground garage, but he was unsuccessful. Police say the suspect did, however, pry open a vending machine in the lobby, and some beverages were taken.

Just over an hour later, police say the same suspect was seen on a security camera entering another apartment building in Oakville, where he again was unsuccessful in trying to get into the superintendent’s office and tenants’ mailboxes.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 35 years of age who stands between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall with a slim build and dark hair.

READ MORE: Man wanted after allegedly assaulting, harassing elderly man in Oakville

He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white zipper, white shoes and an army green camouflage hat, and was carrying a grey backpack at the time of the alleged incidents.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information on the suspect.