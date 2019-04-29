Saskatchewan weather outlook: unsettled weather behind the blizzard

Blizzard conditions slide out of Saskatchewan with a risk of precipitation in areas that missed out over the weekend.

Spring snowstorm

Southern Saskatchewan was hit hard by a late-April snowstorm with some areas receiving almost half a metre of snow.

Forty-five centimetres of snow fell in the Eastend area with wind gusts as high as 87 km/h, reducing visibility to near zero in some areas.

Now that the worst of the #skstorm has passed, here’s some of the aftermath. Snow so heavy pushing it with a broom only made tunnels, and banks higher than the hood of my truck. The moisture was desperately needed, and the robins seem to be enjoying it! Bring on the 🌩 now!!! pic.twitter.com/T1ObektRg6 — Darrel Goulet (@darrelgoulet) April 28, 2019

As the precipitation-packed low-pressure system swept through the province it forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday before the storm began to move off to the southeast late in the day.

Weather forecast

Monday

-10 is where temperatures fell to behind the system in Saskatoon and Regina with wind chills making it feel like the minus teens to start the day.

Regina stayed below freezing all morning while Saskatoon managed to warm up to 7 degrees heading into the noon hour where the mercury will make it into double digits for an afternoon high.

-10 is where temps fell to this morning in Saskatoon & Regina with wind chills making it feel like the minus teens! https://t.co/7Y9Zq1XQLn #yqr #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/2UdyYnZ8AG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 29, 2019

There is a chance of late day showers in the Saskatoon area with a few more clouds building into Regina later in the day with conditions struggling to get into mid-single digits for a daytime high.

Monday night

Both cities will fall back into the -6 to -8 range as skies clear back out overnight.

Tuesday

-13 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Tuesday morning before temperatures make their way back into double digits for Saskatoon and into high single digits in Regina.

Clouds roll back in during the day with a chance of late day showers that could flip over to a risk of evening snow in Saskatoon.

Wednesday-Friday

A lingering trough will keep conditions unsettled for the rest of the week with a chance of rain and snow on Wednesday, changing to a risk of showers for the rest of the week under mostly cloudy skies.

Daytime highs will settle into low double digits with morning lows starting the day just below freezing.

Weekend outlook

There is the potential for some showers over the weekend with daytime highs dipping back into high single digits or low double digits.

