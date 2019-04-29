RCMP charge three with first-degree murder in killing of Stony Mountain inmate

Three men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a fellow inmate at Stony Mountain Institution, said Stonewall RCMP.

A 42-year-old man was found at the prison April 22 with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police charged Kevin Curtis Edwards, 29, and Peter Fisher, 27, with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

A third suspect, Aaron Michael Ducharme, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder as well.

The killing was the fifth homicide behind the prison’s walls in only 16 months.

RCMP continues to investigate.

