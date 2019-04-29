RCMP charge three with first-degree murder in killing of Stony Mountain inmate

Three men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a fellow inmate at Stony Mountain Institution, said Stonewall RCMP.
A 42-year-old man was found at the prison April 22 with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police charged Kevin Curtis Edwards, 29, and Peter Fisher, 27, with first-degree murder on Wednesday.
A third suspect, Aaron Michael Ducharme, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder as well.
READ MORE: Inmate murder part of disturbing trend of violence at Stony Mountain, says union prez
The killing was the fifth homicide behind the prison’s walls in only 16 months.
RCMP continues to investigate.
WATCH: People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.