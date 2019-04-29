Education assistant at Milton School for the Deaf charged with sexual assault

An educational assistant at E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton is facing sexual assault charges.
Halton police say the alleged offences took place between July 2018 and January 2019, involving a current student at the school.
Police say 31-year-old Cassandra (Cassie) Bell, an elementary school EA, was arrested on Friday on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.
At the school, which is named after the former premier of Ontario, Ernest C. Drury, teachers are both deaf and hearing.
Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Keith Nakahara at 905-465-8980 of the Halton Regional Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (C.A.S.A.).
