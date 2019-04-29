Education assistant at Milton School for the Deaf charged with sexual assault

An educational assistant at E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton is facing sexual assault charges.

READ MORE: Fatal collision closes eastbound Hwy. 401 through Milton

Halton police say the alleged offences took place between July 2018 and January 2019, involving a current student at the school.

Police say 31-year-old Cassandra (Cassie) Bell, an elementary school EA, was arrested on Friday on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

At the school, which is named after the former premier of Ontario, Ernest C. Drury, teachers are both deaf and hearing.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted after attempted robbery of senior in Milton: police

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Chris Newcombe​ at 905-465-8965 or Det. Keith Nakahara at 905-465-8980 of the Halton Regional Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (C.A.S.A.).

An elementary school Educational Assistant at E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton has been charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference. The offences are alleged to have taken place between July 2018 and January 2019. Details here: https://t.co/72lB4JcsQP ^jh pic.twitter.com/6jNcWQyz4f — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) April 29, 2019