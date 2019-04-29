Canada
April 29, 2019 11:18 am

Federal defence minister visits Canadian Forces response efforts in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press

One of the properties damaged in the eastern portion of Grand Lake in New Brunswick, as seen on April 29, 2019.

Morganne Campbell/Global News
The federal defence minister is in New Brunswick today to visit areas where Canadian Forces are responding to flood conditions.

Harjit Sajjan is visiting Randolph Island in the Saint John area, where waters from the Saint John River rose during heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Sajjan was scheduled to meet with residents, local leaders and soldiers deployed on the disaster response operation.

Officials in New Brunswick are urging patience as floodwaters recede in some regions, saying there’s a long way to go before the response can become a recovery effort.

The province’s Emergency Measures Organization says that while water levels are slowly dropping along the Saint John River, communities from Fredericton to Saint John remain above flood stage.

Heavy rain caused the river level to rise slightly in Fredericton on Saturday night, but the forecast is for it to fall below flood stage by Thursday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

