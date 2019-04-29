Federal defence minister visits Canadian Forces response efforts in New Brunswick

The federal defence minister is in New Brunswick today to visit areas where Canadian Forces are responding to flood conditions.

Harjit Sajjan is visiting Randolph Island in the Saint John area, where waters from the Saint John River rose during heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Sajjan was scheduled to meet with residents, local leaders and soldiers deployed on the disaster response operation.

Officials in New Brunswick are urging patience as floodwaters recede in some regions, saying there’s a long way to go before the response can become a recovery effort.

The province’s Emergency Measures Organization says that while water levels are slowly dropping along the Saint John River, communities from Fredericton to Saint John remain above flood stage.

Heavy rain caused the river level to rise slightly in Fredericton on Saturday night, but the forecast is for it to fall below flood stage by Thursday.

Ministers buckled in and ready to go pic.twitter.com/arsBvnmZWL — Callum Smith (@smithc902) April 29, 2019