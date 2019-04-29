Woman injured after pickup truck flips, lands in ditch in Cobourg

A pickup truck flipped over in a ditch on Friday just west of Cobourg.

Officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 2 and New Amherst Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m.

Cobourg police say a pickup truck was travelling eastbound when it lost control, went into the south ditch and flipped on its roof.

Despite water coming into the cab of the vehicle, a woman inside the vehicle managed to free herself and was treated by Northumberland County paramedics.

The woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was then rushed to hospital.

Police are investigating.