Woman injured after pickup truck flips, lands in ditch in Cobourg
A A
A pickup truck flipped over in a ditch on Friday just west of Cobourg.
Officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 2 and New Amherst Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m.
Cobourg police say a pickup truck was travelling eastbound when it lost control, went into the south ditch and flipped on its roof.
READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by pickup truck on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough
Despite water coming into the cab of the vehicle, a woman inside the vehicle managed to free herself and was treated by Northumberland County paramedics.
The woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was then rushed to hospital.
Police are investigating.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.