Filipino fast-food giant Jollibee to open first Edmonton location

Filipino fast-food giant Jollibee is to open its first Edmonton location later this year, part of what one food blogger says is a growing local appetite for Asian and other international cuisine.

The company confirmed to Global News it plans to open its Edmonton store, located at 3803 Calgary Trail south of Whitemud Drive, in the fourth quarter of this year. It already has four locations in Canada, including two in the Toronto area and two in Winnipeg.

Lexmila Serrano, who has run a Filipino variety store in south Edmonton for 20 years, said the new Jollibee location is likely to see strong demand.

“It’s about the culture, it’s about the food,” Serrano said. “[Filipinos] have a different taste of chicken, we have a different taste of spaghetti.”

One of her customers, Carmencita A. De Ramos, remembers seeing Jollibee on almost every corner when she lived in the Philippines.

“It’s a very, very good taste,” De Ramos said. “You have to be proud of it. Filipinos love it.”

International cuisine trend

Edmonton has seen a lot of new Asian food options pop up in recent years. According to local food blogger Linda Hoang, it’s a sign of residents’ growing taste for new and different foods.

“[There are] a lot of Korean shaved ice desserts, bubble tea drink cafes, Chinese crepes and barbeque,” Hoang said. “[I’m] noticing more Vietnamese restaurants are opening in suburban neighbourhoods.”

Just across the parking lot from the planned Jollibee, H-Mart, a supermarket specializing in Korean food, is set to open soon.

Hoang told Global News Edmontonians want to spend their money on good, interesting good and are being rewarded accordingly.

“I think it means that there’s going to be a lot more variety and options for Edmontonians on what they can do, where they can eat, [and] how they can play in and around the city,” Hoang said.

Founded in the Philippines in 1975, Jollibee now has over 1,000 restaurants worldwide.

