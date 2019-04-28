Sports
April 28, 2019 7:19 pm

OHL Roundup: Sunday, April 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
GUELPH, Ont. – The Guelph Storm have battled back to force another Game 7 in their run for the Ontario Hockey League championship.

Pavel Gogolev scored twice as Guelph downed the Saginaw Spirit 5-1 on Sunday to even their OHL Western Conference final at three games apiece.

The Storm fell behind in the series 3-1, but took Game 5 on the road to set up Sunday’s home victory. Guelph trailed the London Knights 3-0 in the second round only to reel off four straight victories to advance.

Fedor Gordeev, Nick Suzuki and Sean Durzi also scored for Guelph.

Jake Goldowski had the lone goal for the Spirit, who will host Game 7 on Monday.

Anthony Popovich made 18 saves for Guelph as Tristan Lennox kicked out 20-of-25 shots for Saginaw.

The Ottawa 67’s swept the Oshawa Generals in the East final and await the winner.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

