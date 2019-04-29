Coming to Halifax council: Flyer bylaw, Halifax Cenotaph and downtown bike lanes

Halifax Regional Council is back in session on Tuesday with a diverse set of topics on the schedule.

Here are some of the larger topics up for debate at this meeting of Halifax Regional Council.

Flyer bylaw

A topic that has appeared routinely in front of Halifax Regional Council is set to make a return on Tuesday.

Council will consider the first reading of a new bylaw that would restrict the distribution of flyers to properties that do not want them to be delivered.

For years, the municipality hs heard complaints from residents about flyer packages being left in driveways instead of doorsteps.

This has caused them to become a nuisance and a waste of resources, with the municipality saying the primary distributors of door to door flyers are Saltwire Network and The Chronicle Herald.

The new bylaw would attempt to address those issues.

As part of the bylaw, stickers emblazoned with “NO FLYERS” would be created and distributed to residents free of charge.

If those stickers are displayed at a property, distributors would be prohibited from delivering their materials. Citizens are able to craft their own sign.

Non-compliance would result in a penalty of $250 for a company and a $25 fine for an individual contractor.

Enforcement of the complaint would be complaint driven.

Halifax’s legal staff have previously determined that an outright ban on flyer delivery would be “deemed an infringement on the distributors’ freedom of expression.”

Afghanistan conflict dates on Halifax cenotaph

First up on the docket is dealing with a request from David Hendsbee, councillor for Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage, that was delayed from the previous council meeting.

At issue is a staff report discussing the merits of placing the dates of the Afghanistan conflict on the front of the Halifax Cenotaph, located in the municipality’s Grand Parade.

Hendsbee originally requested a staff report on the topic in Oct. 3, 2017.

That report, crafted in consultation with the Nova Scotia Legion, Department of National Defence and Veteran’s Affairs, is now complete.

The report recommends that council decline to add new dates to the front of the Cenotaph. Instead, the report suggests creating a policy that any future commemorations be inscribed at the rear of the memorial, as has been done previously with the inscriptions for the Second World War, Korean War and the Afghanistan conflict.

This would also be adopted as policy for any future commemorations.

The cenotaph was originally constructed as a memorial to the First World War and was unveiled in 1929. The report says that their recommendation would help to preserve the statues’ “original intent.”

If council declines the staff recommendation and decides to inscribe new dates, it will come at an estimated cost of $12,000.

New bike lanes in downtown Halifax

Council is being asked to approve the installation of 2.8 km of bike lanes — and changes to streets — in downtown Halifax.

The bike lanes will be installed on:

Hollis Street from the Cogswell interchange lands to Barrington Street

Upper Water Street and Lower Water Street from the Cogswell interchange lands to Terminal Road

Terminal Roads from Hollis Street to Lower Water Street

George Street from Barrington Street to Lower Water Street

Staff believe that changes to the number of parking spots as a result of the bike lanes could vary depending on how they’re implemented. Staff say it could range from a loss of approximately 16 spaces to a gain of approximately eight spaces.

Costs are only available for the modifications to Hollis Street, with staff saying estimates indicate it will cost $739,045.

Other costs will be calculated as the bike lanes are built into Halifax Regional Municipality’s Capital Budget.

Helicopter fly-by request for HFX Wanderers home-opener

Council is set to decide on whether they’ll approve a fly-by request at the HFX Wanderers home-opener on Saturday.

The proposed fly-by would see a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter provided by the Canadian Armed Forces fly past the Wanderers Grounds at 2 p.m.

Expect this to be approved quickly as council has rarely declined a fly-by request.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on April 30, 2019.