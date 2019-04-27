Seattle crane collapse leaves 4 dead, 3 hurt, 5 cars crushed: fire department

The collapse of a construction crane in downtown Seattle on Saturday has left four people dead, three people hurt and five cars crushed, the fire department tweeted.

The three patients who were hurt in the collapse were taken to hospital.

The incident at Fairview Ave N and involved a crane that fell into traffic. 5 cars were crushed. There are a total of 4 fatalities, and 3 injured patients that have been transferred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/HM3PBZ5Udt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 27, 2019

The Seattle police are expected to hold a media briefing at Fairview Avenue N and Mercer Street following the collapse.

Earlier file from The Associated Press:

A construction crane has collapsed in downtown Seattle, and initial reports indicate it damaged several cars.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 on Saturday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m.

WATCH: Jan. 28 — Crane collapses onto container ship in Vancouver

The Seattle Times tweeted that several vehicles and a building were damaged.

Tweets from the scene showed the crane collapsed on the street.

A crane has fallen down over Mercer street in Seattle, near Interstate 5. Substantial police and fire response. pic.twitter.com/1DjWd9677K — Evan Bush (@evanbush) April 27, 2019

READ MORE: Collapsed crane at Port of Vancouver is removed

Here are some tweets showing the collapse of the crane:

Stay out of SLU if you can! A crane fell off of Fairview near Mercer. #Seattle #seattlepd pic.twitter.com/1bfHPNNgN2 — Ericka Morrow (@sideshow_ericka) April 27, 2019

Several cars crushed by crane accident on Mercer Ave in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/2Qk0akB6dm — Richard Klinghoffer (@rklinghoffer) April 27, 2019

BREAKING: Fallen crane on west side of Fairview Ave N and Mercer St intersection. Avoid the area and use alt routes. Reports of fatalities, waiting for official confirmation. Latest on @KIRO7Seattle & https://t.co/snNcpUT6YP #seattle #crane #mercer pic.twitter.com/0O0rQ29DIz — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKIRO7) April 27, 2019

A crane has collapsed in South Lake Union Seattle @AP pic.twitter.com/OCnvct34R5 — Art Ruiz (@aruizseattle) April 27, 2019