April 27, 2019 7:40 pm
Updated: April 27, 2019 8:05 pm

Seattle crane collapse leaves 4 dead, 3 hurt, 5 cars crushed: fire department

The scene of a crane collapse that left four people dead, three hurt and five cars crushed in Seattle on April 27, 2019.

The collapse of a construction crane in downtown Seattle on Saturday has left four people dead, three people hurt and five cars crushed, the fire department tweeted.

The three patients who were hurt in the collapse were taken to hospital.

The Seattle police are expected to hold a media briefing at Fairview Avenue N and Mercer Street following the collapse.

Earlier file from The Associated Press:

A construction crane has collapsed in downtown Seattle, and initial reports indicate it damaged several cars.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 on Saturday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m.

The Seattle Times tweeted that several vehicles and a building were damaged.

Tweets from the scene showed the crane collapsed on the street.

