Reports of puppy fraud prompts warning from Okanagan RCMP

Police in the Okanagan are warning citizens to be wary when purchasing pets online after two recent reports of puppy fraud.

West Kelowna RCMP say that over a seven-day period, they were contacted by two area residents who fell victim to an online puppy purchasing scam.

Police say the complainants were duped out of a combined total of $1,800.

“In each of the cases the victim agreed to e-transfer money, as a down payment towards an adorable puppy they found advertised in online classified ads,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Sadly, our complainants, who were expecting the animal to be delivered by courier, never did receive their puppy or see their money again.”

The RCMP did not say which company or persons were involved in the alleged scam.

Police say if you plan on purchasing a pet, adopt it in person or purchase from a reputable company.

Looking to buy an adorable pet like this one?

If shopping online & asked to send money for shipment, vet bills or insurance – be wary.

Verify the seller by meeting in person. When it comes to preventing fraud, knowledge is power. #FraudPreventionMonthhttps://t.co/tLYOi2qBex pic.twitter.com/8XDMGc2jJA — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 1, 2019

For more information and tips for online shopping fraud, visit the RCMP website or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

