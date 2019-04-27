Kingston education advocates, demonstrators rally against Ontario education cuts

Protesters took to one of Kingston’s busiest intersections on Saturday, trying to shut down what they say the Ford government is trying to sell.

The protesters aren’t happy with the province’s planned cuts to education. Between 30 and 40 people gathered near Bath Road and Sir John A Macdonald Boulevard. Many union members, including those from CUPE, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, were trying to get their message across.

Dan Jackson is the President of CUPE 1480.

“Education workers are a vital part of the school community,” Jackson told Global News. “Our jobs provide the services that help children thrive. We’re here because those services are under threat and that means our students and our children are at risk.”

Those jobs, Jackson says, include workers such as custodians, educational assistants, clerical, I.T. professionals, maintenance, child and youth workers and so many more. Lori Hughes, an educational assistant, went from car to car when traffic was stopped at a red light, handing out pamphlets that explained the union’s position.

“[There has been an] overwhelming response so far, yes,” Hughes said. “Everybody’s understanding that these cuts are really going to hurt our kids and they’re supporting us.”

Recently, the Progressive Conservative government announced 2019-20 school board funding. Overall funding to school boards will be up slightly, but higher enrollment means boards will get a slightly lower average per student — a difference of about $50.

But educational advocates say it will mean fewer services and supports for kids.

“The school board sector has been under a horrible funding formula since the Mike Harris days,” Jackson said, “and has never been improved, and now we’re stuck with an under-funded formula and now additional cuts to that.”

CUPE members weren’t the only ones on hand for the event. Andrea Loken, president of Limestone District 27 of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, said she doesn’t believe what she heard in Friday’s educational funding announcement.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous how they’re trying to mislead people, saying they’re putting money into education,” Loken said. “The grants [are] for student needs, the per-pupil funding is down and that’s the bottom line.”

And as one person told Global News, the bottom line is to expect more of this kind of dissent if things don’t change.