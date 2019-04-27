This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: April 27, 2019

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Pierrefonds flood preparations

For the second time in the past three years. spring flooding has forced thousands of Quebecers out of their homes.

Those who have stayed behind have been working for a week now in a superhuman effort to keep the water out of their homes.

In Pierrefonds, an army of volunteers has been pitching in to get the job done.

The borough is co-ordinating efforts from Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School which has been transformed into the epicentre for sandbagging efforts in the area.

Hundreds of volunteers have been filling thousands of bags for homeowners, and as of Thursday — when Focus Montreal is recorded — their efforts were paying off.

Borough mayor Jim Beis spoke to Global News’s Jamie Orchard to discuss all the work that has been done to minimize flooding in Pierrefonds.

Shield of Athena family services

The Shield of Athena family services is now in its 25th year of helping local families struggling with violence in their homes.

Next Saturday, on May 4, Shield of Athena will be launching its annual fundraising drive at the always impressive Lilac event at the Palace Reception Hall in Laval.

Executive director Melpa Kamateros joined Orchard to talk about the event and where and how the money raised will be used.

‘Almost Canadian Comedy Tour’

Comedian James Mullinger played to a sold-out crowd in Montreal this week.

Originally from London, England, Mullinger has made a career out of pointing out the differences he notices since moving to the Maritimes.

The award-winning stand-up settled in St. John, NB with his family five years ago and his career took off soon after.

His shows now sell out across the country.

His Almost Canadian Comedy Tour has just earned him a Canadian Comedy Award nomination and he brought it to Theatre Ste-Catherine this week.

Orchard had a chance to catch up with Mullinger before he hit the stage.