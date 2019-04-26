Sports
April 26, 2019 3:11 pm

Weal signs two-year deal with Canadiens

By Staff The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal with an average annual value of US$1.4 million.

The North Vancouver, B.C., native had eight goals and 13 assists for a career-high 21 points in 63 combined games last season with the Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes.

The five-foot-10, 179-pound Weal had 10 points in 16 games with the Canadiens after being acquired in a trade with the Coyotes in late February.

Weal, 27, has 54 points in 169 career regular-season games.

