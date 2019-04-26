Red River crests in Emerson, Man., Winnipeg peak imminent

The flood watch may soon be over for residents in southern Manitoba.

The Province of Manitoba released its latest flood report Friday, saying the Red River crested in Emerson, Man. Wednesday, and is expected to hit its peak in Winnipeg Monday or Tuesday.

While partial ring dike closures are in place at Emerson and at St. Jean Baptiste, both communities remain accessible by road.

Highway 75 North at Morris is expected to remain open but staff will remain on standby in case any action is required, the province said.

While there is rain in the forecast over the weekend, it is not expected to have any impact on flooding.

Global News weather specialist Mike Koncan said most of the anticipated precipitation will land south of the U.S. border.

“The forecast will generally be staying cool for the next while, bottoming out on Monday with a high on that day expected to be around 5C. Leading up to that, Sunday night is the next chance for Winnipeg to see some rain or snow as a system moves past us south of the border but southern Manitoba could pick up a little snow before turning to rain.

“At the high end, models on Friday predict up to 10 mm. Others have closer to 1 mm.”

In March, the flood forecast suggested the Red River would likely match 2011 flood levels, reaching as high as 22.5 feet at James Avenue in Winnipeg.

The latest report from the province pegs the crest in the city to be in the range of 18.1-18.3 ft. The water level reading Friday was 17.4 ft.

-With files from Sam Thompson