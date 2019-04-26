Wade MacLauchlan to step down as P.E.I. Liberal leader after third-place finish

Outgoing P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan has announced he will step down as leader of the Island’s Liberal party.

The party released a resignation letter Friday from MacLauchlan, whose party went from government to third place in Tuesday’s provincial election.

MacLauchlan also lost his own seat as the Tories won 12 seats, the Greens won eight and the Liberals six.

MacLauchlan said his resignation will take effect when the party selects an interim leader.

The 64-year-old was a political rookie in 2015 when he was chosen leader of the governing Liberals after a long career in academia.

In his letter, MacLauchlan said it was a time of “real achievement” for the party, and he has confidence in the Liberals’ future.