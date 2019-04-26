Mother of missing Lower Sackville woman makes plea for information

The mother of a missing 27-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a child is hoping the public will be able to help find her.

Danielle Bodhaine was last seen April 23 at 9 p.m., leaving a Lower Sackville residence. She hasn’t been heard from since.

Her mother, Shauna Metcalfe, who lives in Cape Breton, says she spoke with her daughter the day she went missing, but something seemed off.

“She kind of flipped out earlier that day,” Metcalfe told Global News in a phone interview Friday.

“I’m petrified that somebody grabbed her.”

Metcalfe says her daughter has been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder, manic depression, and is classified as mentally challenged. Metcalfe says Bodhaine requires 24-hour supervision as a result.

“She has the mind capacity of in between a five to a 12-year-old,” Metcalfe said. “This is a major concern because she was in a group home for special needs.”

“The longer she’s missing without contact, the harder it is, because she has no medication, no money, and just the clothes that she was wearing.”

RCMP issued a news release on April 23 about Bodhaine, asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Metcalfe says investigators have checked everywhere her daughter might be, but haven’t had any luck.

“Every lead that we’ve had came to a dead end,” she said. “This is not her character. She knows if she got in trouble she’d always call her sister, and her sister didn’t even hear from her.”

“No one’s hearing from her.”

Bodhaine is described as a five-foot-three, 140-pound woman with dyed red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a cheetah-print track suit and carries a pink iPhone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“Please keep an eye out for her,” Shauna pleaded. “Someone has to have heard from her or seen her.”