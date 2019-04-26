HMCS Kingston and Shawinigan return to Halifax after three-month deployment to Africa

HMCS Kingston and Shawinigan returned home to Halifax on Friday after a three-month deployment on Op PROJECTION.

The deployment focused on community relations to build relationships with African nations and efforts to promote maritime security.

READ MORE: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

“Canada has a very different maritime security situation compared to West Africa so it was sort of an exchange of ideas,” said Lt.-Cmdr. Jeremy Samson, Commanding Officer of HMCS Kingston.

Commanding Officer of HMCS Shawinigian, Lt.-Cmdr. Terry Share, says missions like this are important for the country.

“We need to realize we’re not just Canada, we’re a member of the world,” she said.

There was about 40 crew onboard each of the ships.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore was among those at the dockyard waiting to welcome crew members back to Canada. He says the mission was part of Canada’s ongoing commitment to helping nations around the world achieve sustainable prosperity and development.

READ MORE: HMCS Windsor returns to Halifax after five-month deployment

“The missions they were on had to do with bringing stability to the region of West Africa,” he said. “This mission, in particular, had a focus on creating conditions for peace that are going to be really important to women and girls in the region.”

Friends and family waved flags and signs, welcoming the sailors back as the two ships returned to Halifax.

As they waited ashore for their loved ones to return, one person had an extra special surprise planned. Keelan Pyne moved to Halifax last year to be with his girlfriend of two years and was ready to take the next step.

“When she gets off the ship, I’m gonna get down on one knee and propose to her. I’m a bundle of nerves right now,” he said.

But he had nothing to worry about: Seaman Sarah Davill immediately said yes.

“This is amazing, I’m so happy,” she said.