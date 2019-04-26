Anna Leschyshyn sets Esso Cup record as Saskatoon Stars clinch top seed

Anna Leschyshyn used the final game of round-robin play to etch herself into history at the Esso Cup.

Leschyshyn produced single-game tournament records with five goals and eight points as the Saskatoon Stars downed the Halifax Fire 11-1 on Thursday to head into the semifinals of the national women’s midget championship as the top seed.

READ MORE: Grace Shirley’s late goal lifts Saskatoon Stars over Sudbury Lady Wolves

“It feels good. It’s crazy, I didn’t know (the record) was something I was close to, but I’m lucky to have teammates that made good passes to me, and finished on their rebounds, and I think that’s what got me here,” said Leschyshyn.

Taylor Woods and Olivia Howe set the previous tournament record with seven points in 2011, while Woods and Kate Gallant (2017) had the old goal mark with four in a game.

Kaitlyn Jockims and Joelle Fiala added a goal and two assists apiece while Katelyn Cadrain made 18 saves for the Stars (4-1-0), who will face the St. Albert Slash (2-2-1) in Friday’s semis.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Stars top Stoney Creek Sabres in preliminary round opener at Esso Cup

Hannah McNeil scored the lone goal for the Fire (1-4-0), who did not advance. Kaelyn Budden stopped 37-of-48 shots in defeat.

Saskatoon Stars take home some hardware! Congrats to Anna Leschyshyn who took home the Top Scorer award and Ashley Messier who was recipient of the Top Defenseman award at this year’s Esso Cup tournament!!! Awesome work! Go #StoonStarsAAA pic.twitter.com/pUNCpUqaln — Saskatoon Stars (@StoonStarsAAA) April 26, 2019

Friday’s other semifinal will see the Stoney Creek Sabres (3-2-0) against the host Sudbury Lady Wolves (4-1-0).

Madison Laberge had two goals and two assists to lead the way as Sudbury toppled As de Quebec 5-2 in Thursday’s final round-robin game.

Quebec (1-4-0) also missed out on qualifying for the playoffs.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon Stars return to Esso Cup on mission to win 1st gold