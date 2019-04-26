Canada
April 26, 2019 12:55 pm

Abbotsford Mayor will meet Sumas, Washington counterpart over airport noise complaints

By Reporter  CKNW

The mayor of Abbotsford says he’s trying to find a solution to noise complaints from Sumas, Wash. about planes leaving Abbotsford Airport that circle the small U.S. town.

Henry Braun says when planes taking off from the west-east runway need to gain altitude before they reach the mountains, so they turn towards Washington and circle over the town of Sumas, prompting noise complaints from residents.

He says the issue was brought to his attention by a letter from Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen.

“It was a very nice letter, and I actually, our staff, is I think already in discussion with Nav Canada because we don’t control where planes go when they take off. I intend to actually call the mayor of Sumas and go and have lunch with him and have a little chat about what we can do to help, because we want to be good neighbors too. As does he. I think it’ll be a very good lunch.”

