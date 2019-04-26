Abbotsford Mayor will meet Sumas, Washington counterpart over airport noise complaints
The mayor of Abbotsford says he’s trying to find a solution to noise complaints from Sumas, Wash. about planes leaving Abbotsford Airport that circle the small U.S. town.
Henry Braun says when planes taking off from the west-east runway need to gain altitude before they reach the mountains, so they turn towards Washington and circle over the town of Sumas, prompting noise complaints from residents.
READ MORE: Airline grounded after plane skids off Abbotsford runway during snowstorm
He says the issue was brought to his attention by a letter from Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen.
“It was a very nice letter, and I actually, our staff, is I think already in discussion with Nav Canada because we don’t control where planes go when they take off. I intend to actually call the mayor of Sumas and go and have lunch with him and have a little chat about what we can do to help, because we want to be good neighbors too. As does he. I think it’ll be a very good lunch.”
READ MORE: Canada Jetlines becomes third low-cost airline to come to Abbotsford
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.