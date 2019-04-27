Numerous road closures in downtown Toronto Sunday for Khalsa Day Parade

Sikhs will be marking Khalsa Day on Sunday, celebrating the Sikh new year and the establishment of the culture’s community in 1699.

To mark the occasion, thousands of Sikhs will be participating in the Khalsa Day Parade in downtown Toronto, which has grown over the years to become the third-largest parade in Canada, according to organizers of the event.

With that, numerous closures are planned for some of the city’s busiest roads on Sunday along the parade route.

The parade is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at the Better Living Building at Exhibition Place, before moving south on Ontario Drive and then eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

It then moves northbound on York Street and University Avenue before turning east on Armoury Street and ending at Nathan Phillips Square around 3:30 p.m.

Both partial and full closures are expected along the parade route.

Queen and Front streets will also be partially closed at Bay Street.

Police said the closures are expected to be in place for most of Sunday.

The Bum Run, an event aimed at promoting colon cancer screening, is also happening Sunday morning and some additional road closures will be in place around Queen’s Park and the University of Toronto area during that event.

TTC diversions and delays can also be expected in these areas.

Everyone is encouraged to give themselves plenty of extra time if travelling in the downtown core.