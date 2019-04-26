Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Friday, April 26

Good Morning from Bradenton, Fla.

The Bruins and Blues drew first blood in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Thursday Night, both winning by 3-2 scores over Dallas and Columbus respectively.

Boston needed overtime to sneak past the Blue Jackets as Charlie Coyle scored the tying and winning goals, setting a career high for goals in a post season with his fourth and fifth of these playoffs, while becoming the 11th overtime hero this spring.

And Vladimir Tarasenko pulled the trigger on the go ahead and winning goals for St. Louis in their win over the Stars. Ryan O’Reilly of St. Louis says Tarasenko’s second goal is proof positive that his line mate is one of the league’s elite players.

Tarasenko’s first of the night ended a string of 17-straight penalty kills by Dallas, who did not allow a power play goal in the first round versus Nashville.

Carolina and the Islanders meet in Brooklyn, and San Jose hosts Colorado tonight to kick off the other second round match-ups.

Winnipeg Ice Captain Peyton Krebs scored the winning and insurance goals for Canada in a 3-1 win over Latvia in a quarterfinal playoff at the World Under 18 Hockey Championships in Umea, Sweden. Team Canada plays the host country in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 p.m. our time, while Russia and the US meet in the other match-up.

The St. James Canucks beat Pembina Valley Twisters 4-1 to even the Manitoba Major Jr League Championship series at 2-2.

And Portage hosts Battleford tonight in Game One of the Anavet Cup for a berth in next month’s RBC Cup National Jr A Tournament in Brooks, AB.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers brass remain here in Bradenton to make their final decisions on which players to keep from the free agent camp which wrapped up yesterday. And GM Kyle Walters says there are multiple bubble player scenarios to sort through.

I also had an interesting chat with Wide Receiver Rasheed Bailey, who was one of the camp standouts. And the well-traveled 25-year-old from Philly shared his opinion on what it takes to “make the cut” in these camps.

Bailey is not expected to be going anywhere when the Blue Bomber Brass makes their final decisions later today on who is sticking around for next month’s rookie camp at Investors Group Field — scheduled to start May 15. That is in question with the CFLPA announcing on Thursday they have received a 97 per cent mandate in a strike vote.

Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray went first overall, as expected, to the Arizona Cardinals to kick off the 2019 NFL Draft last night in Nashville.

And the Kansas City Chiefs have suspended Tyreek Hill from all team-related activities while they investigate an audio recording that aired on a local TV station, in which the star wide receiver’s fiancée accused him of abusing their three-year-old son.

Kerri Einarson and her Gimli rink take a 3-0 record into the final day of preliminary round play at the Champion’s Cup in Saskatoon.

And Canada’s Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman of the Jennifer Jones rink easily defeated Finland 7-2 this morning and will play Russia later today in the quarterfinals of the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Norway.

Seattle Pitcher Marco Gonzales struck out nine and scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings to become the Majors first five-game winner this season as the Mariners torched Texas 14-2.

Lots of excitement in Toronto for tonight’s regular season big league debut of Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who will take over as the starter at third base when the Blue Jays open a weekend series versus Oakland.

And Brooke Henderson of Smith Falls, Ontario is 3 shots back of the co leaders after shooting a 3 under 68 in the first round of the LPGA’s LA Open.

San Antonio forced a Game 7 in their NBA first round series with a 120-103 win over Denver.

And basketball fans are mourning the passing of one of the all time greats — as former Boston Celtic John Havlicek has died at the age of 79 in Jupiter, Fla. He was reportedly suffering from Parkinson’s disease — but no official cause of death has been released.