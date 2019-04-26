CJOB Morning Sports
April 26, 2019 9:44 am

Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Friday, April 26

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

Columbus Blue Jackets center Riley Nash, right, celebrates with Brandon Dubinsky, left, after his goal off Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Boston. Behind Nash is Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13). (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A A

Good Morning from Bradenton, Fla.

The Bruins and Blues drew first blood in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Thursday Night, both winning by 3-2 scores over Dallas and Columbus respectively.

Boston needed overtime to sneak past the Blue Jackets as Charlie Coyle scored the tying and winning goals, setting a career high for goals in a post season with his fourth and fifth of these playoffs, while becoming the 11th overtime hero this spring.

And Vladimir Tarasenko pulled the trigger on the go ahead and winning goals for St. Louis in their win over the Stars. Ryan O’Reilly of St. Louis says Tarasenko’s second goal is proof positive that his line mate is one of the league’s elite players.

 

Tarasenko’s first of the night ended a string of 17-straight penalty kills by Dallas, who did not allow a  power play goal in the first round versus Nashville.

Carolina and the Islanders meet in Brooklyn, and San Jose hosts Colorado tonight to kick off the other second round match-ups.

WHL (Western Hockey League) profile photo on Kootenay Ice player Peyton Krebs, rt, chatting with his brother Calgary Hitmen player Dakota Krebs at a game in Calgary, Ab. on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal


Story continues below

Winnipeg Ice Captain Peyton Krebs scored the winning and insurance goals for Canada in a 3-1 win over Latvia in a quarterfinal playoff at the World Under 18 Hockey Championships in Umea, Sweden. Team Canada plays the host country in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 p.m. our time, while Russia and the US meet in the other match-up.

The St. James Canucks beat Pembina Valley Twisters 4-1 to even the Manitoba Major Jr League Championship series at 2-2.

And Portage hosts Battleford tonight in Game One of the Anavet Cup for a berth in next month’s RBC Cup National Jr A Tournament in Brooks, AB.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers brass remain here in Bradenton to make their final decisions on which players to keep from the free agent camp which wrapped up yesterday. And GM Kyle Walters says there are multiple bubble player scenarios to sort through.

 

I also had an interesting chat with Wide Receiver Rasheed Bailey, who was one of the camp standouts. And the well-traveled 25-year-old from Philly shared his opinion on what it takes to “make the cut” in these camps.

 

Bailey is not expected to be going anywhere when the Blue Bomber Brass makes their final decisions later today on who is sticking around for next month’s rookie camp at Investors Group Field — scheduled to start May 15. That is in question with the CFLPA announcing on Thursday they have received a 97 per cent mandate in a strike vote.

Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray went first overall, as expected, to the Arizona Cardinals to kick off the 2019 NFL Draft last night in Nashville.

And the Kansas City Chiefs have suspended Tyreek Hill from all team-related activities while they investigate an audio recording that aired on a local TV station, in which the star wide receiver’s fiancée accused him of abusing their three-year-old son.

Wild Card skip Kerri Einarson takes on Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Einarson heard the comments and questions. Four skips on one curling team, how is that going to work? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kerri Einarson and her Gimli rink take a 3-0 record into the final day of preliminary round play at the Champion’s Cup in Saskatoon.

And Canada’s Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman of the Jennifer Jones rink easily defeated Finland 7-2 this morning and will play Russia later today in the quarterfinals of the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Norway.

Seattle Pitcher Marco Gonzales struck out nine and scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings to become the Majors first five-game winner this season as the Mariners torched Texas 14-2.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on at practice during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday, February 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Lots of excitement in Toronto for tonight’s regular season big league debut of Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who will take over as the starter at third base when the Blue Jays open a weekend series versus Oakland.

And Brooke Henderson of Smith Falls, Ontario is 3 shots back of the co leaders after shooting a 3 under 68 in the first round of the LPGA’s LA Open.

San Antonio forced a Game 7 in their NBA first round series with a 120-103 win over Denver.

And basketball fans are mourning the passing of one of the all time greats — as former Boston Celtic John Havlicek has died at the age of 79 in Jupiter, Fla. He was reportedly suffering from Parkinson’s disease — but no official cause of death has been released.

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 4, 2008 file photo, NBA legend John Havlicek holds the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy at Manchester Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. The Boston Celtics say Hall of Famer John Havlicek, whose steal of Hal GreenÄôs inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference finals against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died. The team says Havlicek died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at age 79. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Baseball
Basketball
Bradenton
CJOB Morning Sports
Football
Golf
Kelly Moore.
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
winnipeg
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.