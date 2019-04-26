Rainy weekend prompts safety warning from UTRCA

Between 25-50 millimeters of rain forecasted for the London region over the next few days has prompted a safety warning from the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.

Officials don’t expect serious flooding from rain on Friday and Saturday, but they do expect some flooding in low lying flood plains.

The ground is already saturated, and water levels in streams, ditches, and rivers are expected to rise to near bank full conditions.

The UTRCA is reminding people to be cautious around all kinds of water — and not to let kids or pets near water at all — since adjacent banks will be slippery, water will be cold, and water courses will be fast moving.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain that’ll turn into showers Friday morning, and continue until the evening. More rain is expected Saturday night, and on Sunday.