Heavy rainfall Friday for parts of the GTA, water safety advisory in effect

Environment Canada is forecasting a weather system that is expected to bring between 25 mm to 40 mm of rain to parts of the GTA on Friday.

Heavy rainfall has begun early Friday morning and is expected to clear by the evening hours.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) warns that these rainfall amounts may result in rising water levels in rivers and streams creating hazardous conditions. They also warn there may be ponding and pooling in low-lying areas and for residents to exercise caution around all bodies of water.

TRCA’s Water Safety statement will be in effect until noon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, parts of cottage country have been under severe flooding for the past couple of days. Areas like Bracebridge and Huntsville have declared a state of emergency and residents have had to evacuate their homes.

#TrafficAlertTO: I53087 LAKE SHORE BLVD W WB BEYOND REMEMBRANCE DR: Eastbound and Westbound right lanes closed due to flooding. (2019/04/26 05:24 AM). — Gardiner Lake Shore (@TO_Gardiner_LS) April 26, 2019