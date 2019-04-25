No injuries after plane misses runway in Gillam, Man.

Four people escaped injury after their airplane crashed near the Gillam airport Wednesday night, said RCMP.

Police said a small twin-engine prop plane carrying two pilots and two paramedics skidded across a frozen lake and stopped short of their intended runway.

The plane had been en route from Winnipeg to Churchill.

No one was hurt but all four were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have notified the Transportation Safety Board and are continuing to investigate.

Last night, a Super King Air 200 aircraft crashed near Gilliam Airport. The plane landed on the frozen lake before stopping short of the runway. Everyone on board – 2 pilots & 2 flight paramedics uninjured. Transportation Safety Board advised. #rcmpmb continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/XQdOA0lbcs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 25, 2019

