‘Smuggler’s Inn’ owner granted bail on charges of helping people sneak into Canada

A Washington State man accused of helping people illegally enter Canada between Blaine, Wash. and Surrey, B.C. has been granted bail.

Robert Boulé operates the Smuggler’s Inn, a bed and breakfast on the Washington side of Zero Avenue, a stretch of road that separates the two countries but is not blocked by any physical barriers.

Boulé is facing at least 21 charges under the Immigration Act ranging from organizing illegal entry into Canada to attempting to counsel someone to commit an offence between May 2018 and March 2019.

On Thursday, a judge agreed to grant bail under a lengthy list of conditions. Boulé will not be released from custody until some of those conditions are met.

One of those conditions involves posting a large sign on his property and website telling people it is illegal to cross into Canada from the Smugglers Inn.

Boulé must also cancel all of his telephone numbers and personal email address, to be replaced with new numbers and email limited for business use. The court has additionally ordered that he give the passwords and all relevant communication records to his bail supervisor.

Earlier this month, Global News cameras witnessed a family cross Boulé’s property and then illegally enter Canada by crossing Zero Avenue.

The family was swiftly taken into custody by uniformed officers.

-With files from Aaron MacArthur