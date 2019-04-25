Police officer who agreed to bail for man who killed Const. Wynn testifies at inquiry

A police officer who agreed to bail for a career-criminal who later killed an Alberta Mountie says he believes he made the right decision based on information he had at the time.

Edmonton police Const. Wilson Quan testified at a fatality inquiry into the 2015 death of Const. David Wynn.

The 42-year-old was shot in the head at a casino in St. Albert, north of Edmonton, while investigating a stolen truck in the parking lot.

The shooter, Shawn Rehn, had been released on bail on various charges in Edmonton four months earlier.

After shooting Wynn and wounding another officer in the casino, Rehn killed himself in a nearby home.

Quan says he was initially going to request Rehn be denied bail, but there were some problems with the charges and Rehn’s lawyer argued he was turning his life around.

The inquiry is expected to wrap up Thursday.

