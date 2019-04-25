Canada
April 25, 2019 1:58 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 1:59 pm

Police officer who agreed to bail for man who killed Const. Wynn testifies at inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: More than four years after the fatal shooting of an Alberta RCMP officer, an inquiry into his death is underway. Const. David Wynn was killed by a man out on bail. As Albert Delitala explains, his widow wants her husband's death to lead to meaningful change.

A A

A police officer who agreed to bail for a career-criminal who later killed an Alberta Mountie says he believes he made the right decision based on information he had at the time.

Edmonton police Const. Wilson Quan testified at a fatality inquiry into the 2015 death of Const. David Wynn.

READ MORE: Fatality inquiry into shooting death of RCMP Const. David Wynn looks at bail hearing process

Story continues below

The 42-year-old was shot in the head at a casino in St. Albert, north of Edmonton, while investigating a stolen truck in the parking lot.

The shooter, Shawn Rehn, had been released on bail on various charges in Edmonton four months earlier.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t think there was anything we could have done’: RCMP on St. Albert shooting

After shooting Wynn and wounding another officer in the casino, Rehn killed himself in a nearby home.

Quan says he was initially going to request Rehn be denied bail, but there were some problems with the charges and Rehn’s lawyer argued he was turning his life around.

The inquiry is expected to wrap up Thursday.

Watch below (March 10, 2017): Shelley MacInnis-Wynn joined Global News Morning to talk about the passing of a bill named after her late husband and her thoughts on local MPs voting against it.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta crime
Bail Hearing
Career Criminal
Const. Wynn
David Wynn
Fatality Inquiry
RCMP Shooting
Shawn Rehn
St. Albert
St. Albert RCMP
Wynn's Law

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.