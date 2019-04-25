18 gas tanks stolen from Guelph business during overnight break-in: police

Guelph police say 18 acetylene tanks were reportedly stolen from a business on Dawson Road early Wednesday morning.

Police said the culprit entered the rear of the business at around 3:15 a.m. and broke into two storage cages.

The tanks store gas and are commonly used for welding, but police didn’t get into specifics in a news release sent out on Thursday.

This theft follows another on April 16 where one tank was stolen from a Dawson Road business. Police didn’t say if the two investigations are connected.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.