Canada
April 25, 2019 11:50 am

Juniper Cafe to change owners come May

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston's popular Juniper Cafe will have a new owner, beginning May 1.

Global Kingston
A A

A popular cafe that operates out of Kingston’s Tett Centre will officially be under new ownership come May.

According to a post on the Juniper Cafe’s Facebook page, the previous owners of Epicurious Catering and Juniper Cafe, say they are embarking on a new endeavour of their own, a new restaurant in downtown Kingston. The current owners of the cafe would not comment for this story.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Juniper Cafe owner says decision to sell due to ‘tumultuous relationship’ with Kingston’s Tett Centre

The Juniper itself will now be owned by Raissa Sarkisan, who will be taking over the local venture May 1. Sarkisan would not comment for the story.

The cafe will undergo some renovations and reopen in time for patio season, according to the Facebook post.

Although ownership will be different, the post said the restaurant will continue to offer locally sourced ingredients and operate with many of the current staff.

Back in January, the Juniper cafe was the focus of a bitter landlord-tenant dispute, which led to an outpouring of community support on social media, and an online petition to keep the cafe open that reached over 5,000 signatures.

WATCH: Owners at Juniper Cafe say they’ve been ‘terrorized’ by the Tett Centre’s board of directors

Several issues arose between the owners and the Tett Centre’s board of directors, like rental disputes and arguments over garbage pickup and air conditioning.

Those issues were eventually resolved after city intervention and, eventually, a new three-year lease was signed with Sarkisan.

It’s unclear whether the cafe will continue under the same name under new ownership.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cafe
Cafe Kingston
city of kingston
Epicurious Catering
Juniper Cafe
Kingston
Kingston cafe
landlord tennant dispute
Tett Centre
Tett Centre city of kingston
Tett Centre Kingston

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.