April 25, 2019 10:31 am

Hyman sidelined with torn ACL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman is expected to miss a minimum of six months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Leafs say Hyman suffered the injury during the team’s first-round playoff loss against the Boston Bruins and will undergo surgery on Monday.

Hyman, 26, set career highs in goals (21) and points (41) this season. He had one goal in seven games in the playoffs against the Bruins.

The Toronto native has 115 points in 251 career NHL games.

