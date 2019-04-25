Crime
April 25, 2019 2:13 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 2:33 pm

How social media is helping white supremacist movements

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE (March 20, 2019): After the New Zealand terror attacks, new scrutiny is on how social media enables hate to spread at the speed of light. Emboldened disturbed and isolated figures join together in like-minded online communities. And as Eric Sorensen reports, it's an issue that governments and law enforcement are being forced to contend with.

A new report out of Alberta finds social media is impacting the recruitment of new members into extremist groups such as white supremacists.

The Organization for The Prevention of Violence OPV suggests the availability of white supremacist materials online, the ability to connect with like minded people and potential recruits and the general social interaction afforded by the internet has been “a game changer” for the white supremacist movement.

“These spaces allow established veterans of the movement, and new and potential recruits, a greater degree of freedom where they can express views and opinions that would be seen as offensive in much of society,” the report reads.

LISTEN: OPV senior researcher David Jones joins Rob Breakenridge to discuss the report on extremists in Alberta