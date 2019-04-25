Woman charged with theft at Kent Street store in Lindsay

A woman in Lindsay is accused of theft at a store in Lindsay on Wednesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say just before 2 p.m., a woman entered a business on Kent Street west. Police say store security staff observed the woman select several pieces of merchandise and allegedly conceal them in her purse.

The woman then left the store without paying for the items, police said.

Store security followed the woman and notified police, who located the woman and the allegedly stolen store items.

Natalie Margaret MacDonald, 39, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She will appear in court in Lindsay on May 30.

