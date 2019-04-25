Giving birth top reason for hospitalization in Manitoba, despite birth rate decline in Canada

A new survey shows the most common reason to be hospitalized in Manitoba is for giving birth.

But overall, the data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information survey shows the rate of babies being born in Canada have been declining over years.

According to the survey, in 2017–2018, the rate was 100 per 10,000 people. That’s down from 112 per 10,000 people from 2009–2010.

Also on the list, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, heart failure and recovering from a surgery are also top the list of common reasons to be hospitalized in Manitoba.

The survey also shows the top five reasons Manitobans are receiving surgery.

The number one reason Manitobans go under the knife is for C-sections.

That’s followed by knee and hip replacement, fracture repair and gallbladder removal.