Man with critical injuries after being shot in Mississauga

A man has been rushed to hospital with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries, after being shot multiple times in the Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard East area.

Peel Regional Police said the man was located in an industrial parking lot just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police are still in the process of identifying the victim.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

#PRP on scene in the area of Hurontario St/Matheson Blvd E in #Mississauga in regards to a man located with apparent gun shot wounds. He is being transported to a trauma centre. No further information available at this time. Call received at 7:03 a.m. PR19-0149873 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 25, 2019

Paramedics currently treating and transporting a male patient with critical injuries to a trauma centre from the Matheson Blvd & Hurontario St area of #Mississauga. Please contact @PeelPoliceMedia for any details. @Peel_Paramedics @OPSEU277 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) April 25, 2019