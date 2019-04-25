Man with critical injuries after being shot in Mississauga
A man has been rushed to hospital with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries, after being shot multiple times in the Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard East area.
Peel Regional Police said the man was located in an industrial parking lot just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police are still in the process of identifying the victim.
There is no information on suspects at this time.
