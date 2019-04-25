World
April 25, 2019 12:53 am
Updated: April 25, 2019 12:54 am

Sri Lankan investigate blast on empty land, days after bombings that killed 359 people; no casualties

By Ranga Sirilal Reuters

ISIS released video on Tuesday claiming responsibility for the attacks as new security video released Wednesday purports to show two suspected suicide bombers. It comes as some Muslims are fleeing their homes fearing revenge attacks.

An explosion occurred in a town east of the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, on Thursday but there were no casualties, a police spokesman said.

Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said police were investigating the blast on empty land behind the magistrate’s court in Pugoda.

“There was an explosion behind the court, we are investigating,” he said, adding it was not a controlled explosion like other blasts in recent days.

The blast came at a time of high tension in Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday suicide bomber attacks on the island state that killed 359 people and wounded about 500.

