Surrey RCMP investigate hateful comment on Global BC Facebook page

Surrey RCMP are investigating what they call a hateful comment that appeared on Global BC’s Facebook page.

The comment appeared on a Global BC Facebook post about record crowds at Saturday’s Vaisakhi parade in Surrey.

WATCH: Tens of thousands pack Surrey streets for Vaisakhi celebrations

After being made aware of the comment, Global News deleted it and notified RCMP.

Global News is not publishing the deleted comment.

RCMP say they have contacted the person believed to be responsible for the comment. They say there is no danger to the public associated with the post and the matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.