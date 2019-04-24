Kelowna’s seasonal transportation transition to start this weekend: B.C. Transit

Starting Sunday, B.C. Transit will start making adjustments to Kelowna’s regional transit system.

B.C. Transit says busses will appear less frequently on certain routes to accommodate a greater demand for transit in other areas of Kelowna.

The following routes will see reductions:

No. 4 Pandosy-UBCO express

No. 6 Glenmore-UBCO

No. 23 Lake Country

No. 97 Okanagan

No. 90 UBCO Connector

The No. 13 Quail Ridge will also be discontinued until fall.

B.C. Transit says “these changes will allow for more improved spring and summer service.”