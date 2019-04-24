Kelowna’s seasonal transportation transition to start this weekend: B.C. Transit
Starting Sunday, B.C. Transit will start making adjustments to Kelowna’s regional transit system.
B.C. Transit says busses will appear less frequently on certain routes to accommodate a greater demand for transit in other areas of Kelowna.
The following routes will see reductions:
- No. 4 Pandosy-UBCO express
- No. 6 Glenmore-UBCO
- No. 23 Lake Country
- No. 97 Okanagan
- No. 90 UBCO Connector
The No. 13 Quail Ridge will also be discontinued until fall.
B.C. Transit says “these changes will allow for more improved spring and summer service.”
