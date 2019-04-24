Okanagan
April 24, 2019 6:48 pm

Kelowna’s seasonal transportation transition to start this weekend: B.C. Transit

By Danny Seymour Global News

B.C. Transit says reducing services on some bus routes during summer in Kelowna, such as the ones to UBC Okanagan, will improve transit on other routes.

Starting Sunday, B.C. Transit will start making adjustments to Kelowna’s regional transit system.

B.C. Transit says busses will appear less frequently on certain routes to accommodate a greater demand for transit in other areas of Kelowna.

The following routes will see reductions:

  • No. 4 Pandosy-UBCO express
  • No. 6 Glenmore-UBCO
  • No. 23 Lake Country
  • No. 97 Okanagan
  • No. 90 UBCO Connector

The No. 13 Quail Ridge will also be discontinued until fall.

B.C. Transit says “these changes will allow for more improved spring and summer service.”

