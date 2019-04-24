Saskatchewan weather outlook: rain and snow on the way

Rain and snow roll into Saskatchewan for the final weekend of April.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies and gusty wind continued into Wednesday morning as temperatures fell below freezing in Saskatoon and to around +1 in Regina to start the day.

Northwesterly winds strengthen to 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 km/h during the day as both cities warmed into the teens before noon.

Mid-teen daytime highs are on the way as mostly sunny skies and gusty winds stick around all afternoon.

Wednesday night

A few clouds build through during the evening hours with a slight chance of precipitation as temperatures fall just below freezing overnight.

Thursday

Pockets of mixed precipitation are possible early Thursday in the Saskatoon and Prince Albert areas before skies clear to mostly sunny across the province during the day.

Northwesterly winds strengthen slightly to 40 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h possible during the day, keeping daytime highs in low double digits.

Friday

A system sliding up from the west will bring back the clouds during the day on Friday.

Winds will finally ease back for one day only as temperatures climb back into low double digits by a degree or two.

Weekend outlook

There still is much uncertainty with the weekend forecast, however, that system will likely bring rain to some areas on Saturday with snow possible at higher elevation areas like the Cypress Hills.

Precipitation is likely to change over to some wet snow on Sunday with amounts still quite uncertain, but what is more apparent is that daytime highs will dip back into single digits this weekend.

Nancy Couwenberg took the April 24 Your Saskatchewan photo at Waden Bay:

