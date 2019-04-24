2 City of Kawartha Lakes men accused of stealing vehicle from Lindsay residence

Two men from the City of Kawartha Lakes face several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Lindsay early Wednesday morning.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a reported vehicle theft from a home on Applewood Crescent. A woman at the residence reported hearing a noise and discovered her vehicle was missing.

Police a short time later located the vehicle travelling on Colborne Street and followed it. The vehicle stopped in the area of Hamilton Street, according to police.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody. However, police allege that a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot. The passenger was also arrested following a short foot pursuit, police say.

Jamie Edwin Boundy, 30, of Lindsay and John Carl Hickson, 35, of Little Britain were both charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

Additionally, Boundy was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and flight from police.

Both of the accused were held in custody to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay later Wednesday.

