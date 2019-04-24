Large quantities of crystal meth, cocaine seized by RCMP near Kindersley, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP made a couple of substantial drug seizures while the Roving Traffic Unit was in the Kindersley area ahead of the long weekend.

Three stops resulted in drug seizures along Highway 7 on April 17 and 18, police said.

The first stop resulted in the seizure of 207 grams of cannabis. The 37-year-old male driver from Summerland, B.C., is charged under the Cannabis Act. The RCMP release does not say what the charge was.

While recreational cannabis is legal in Canada, the maximum a person is allowed to possess is 30 grams.

READ MORE: Cocaine seized, trafficking charges laid in Saskatoon drug bust

A second stop on the 17th, also on Highway 7, turned up 61 grams of cannabis, 31 grams of cannabis shatter, and $7,000 in cash hidden inside the vehicle. RCMP said officers became suspicious of potential drug possession during interactions with the pulled-over driver.

A police dog found drugs present in the vehicle.

A 40-year-old man from Saskatoon is charged under the Cannabis Act, and for possession of proceeds of crime.

READ MORE: 4 kilos of cocaine seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Officers stopped another vehicle on Highway 7 the next day for improper use of seatbelts. The vehicle tried to turn off onto a gravel road but was stopped, according to police.

Police report several “observations consistent with drug possession”, and the occupants were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle revealed two bags of methamphetamine with a combined weight of one kilogram. Police said that is enough meth for 10,000 hits.

Four more 29 gram packages were found hidden inside the vehicle. Two packages contained cocaine and the other two contained chemicals believed to be used in the production of crack cocaine, police said.

READ MORE: RCMP charge 2 with drug-related offences following significant meth bust

Both the driver and passenger, two men aged 25 and 23 from Calgary, are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. They are scheduled to appear in Kindersley provincial court on July 16.

The Roving Traffic Unit is tasked with improving traffic safety and intercepting travelling criminals.

Kindersley is roughly 200 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.