Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirm a man has died after getting hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Police said they received the call at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday morning for a pedestrian who was reportedly hit at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Officials said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Peel police said the vehicle remained on scene.

Major Collision Bureau has been called in to investigate.

Update: Male pedestrian has died as a result of his injuries. Major Collision Bureau and Forensic Identification Services are attending. Witnesses are asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or provide info through Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 24, 2019