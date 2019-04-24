Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police confirm a man has died after getting hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Police said they received the call at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday morning for a pedestrian who was reportedly hit at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West.
Officials said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Peel police said the vehicle remained on scene.
Major Collision Bureau has been called in to investigate.
