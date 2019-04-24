Hurontario and Eglinton
April 24, 2019 7:36 am

Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga

By Web Writer  Global News

Scene of a pedestrian struck and killed at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga.

Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police confirm a man has died after getting hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Police said they received the call at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday morning for a pedestrian who was reportedly hit at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Officials said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Peel police said the vehicle remained on scene.

Major Collision Bureau has been called in to investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hurontario and Eglinton
Mississauga
pedestrian hit and killed
pedestrian hit Mississauga
pedestrian killed
pedestrian killed Mississauga
Pedestrian Struck
Pedestrian Struck Mississauga
peel police
peel regional police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.