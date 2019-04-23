World
April 23, 2019 10:32 pm

Calgarians gather to mourn victims of Sri Lanka bombings: ‘We have to show them our solidarity’

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Calgarians gathered Tuesday at a vigil honouring the victims of the attacks in Sri Lanka. Michael King reports.

A A

Dozens of Calgarians turned out to a vigil at city hall on Tuesday evening to mourn the hundreds of people who died in the Sri Lankan bombings on Sunday.

READ MORE: No evidence given linking Sri Lanka bombings to New Zealand attacks, Ardern says

Junaid Bahadur Khan, an organizer, said it’s important for the community to stand against “any kind of victimization” that happens anywhere across the globe.

“We have to show them our solidarity, that we are standing with [them] in this difficult time,” said Bahadur Khan.

Calgarians gather at city hall on Tuesday, standing in solidarity to honour the hundreds of victims of the Sri Lankan bombings.

Global News

The multi-faith service was for honouring victims and designing the fabric of the community.

“We are reshaping our bonds by creating new bonds,” Bahadur Khan said.

“In Calgary or in Canada, we’re from different faiths, religions or ideologies, but we are standing together, we are living together, we have a brotherhood here,” he added. “This is a message we want to send to different places around the world.”

WATCH: Global News coverage of the Sri Lanka attacks.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary City Hall
Calgary city hall vigil
Calgary Sri Lanka vigil
Easter Sunday bombing
Easter Sunday Sri Lanka bombing
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka attacks
Sri Lanka bombing
Sri Lanka Bombings
sri lanka vigil
Sri Lanka vigil Calgary

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.