Calgarians gather to mourn victims of Sri Lanka bombings: ‘We have to show them our solidarity’

Dozens of Calgarians turned out to a vigil at city hall on Tuesday evening to mourn the hundreds of people who died in the Sri Lankan bombings on Sunday.

Junaid Bahadur Khan, an organizer, said it’s important for the community to stand against “any kind of victimization” that happens anywhere across the globe.

“We have to show them our solidarity, that we are standing with [them] in this difficult time,” said Bahadur Khan.

The multi-faith service was for honouring victims and designing the fabric of the community.

“We are reshaping our bonds by creating new bonds,” Bahadur Khan said.

“In Calgary or in Canada, we’re from different faiths, religions or ideologies, but we are standing together, we are living together, we have a brotherhood here,” he added. “This is a message we want to send to different places around the world.”

