Regional district has ‘serious concerns’ with B.C.’s caribou recovery plan

The deadline for public input on B.C.’s caribou recovery plan is May 31.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says that’s not enough time to hear feedback and wants the deadline extended, stating the plan could affect a wide range of user groups.

READ MORE: Immediate intervention needed to protect dwindling caribou herds in Alberta, B.C.: Feds

The CSRD is seeking an extension of “another 12 to 18 months,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to the provincial government, “despite significant investments in managing these herds, our caribou populations have become threatened in the past three decades, going from 40,000 animals decades ago to about 15,500 today.

“British Columbia is committed to caribou recovery. Caribou recovery in B.C. is complex and requires engagement with multiple levels of government, non-government organizations, Indigenous communities, land users and the public.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 5, 2019): Conservation Officers take to the air to enforce Revelstoke caribou closures

The CSRD said it has “serious concerns” with the consultation process, as the plan has the “potential to result in backcountry closures.” It added that directors “voted unanimously to request the province conduct more extensive consultation.”

As to why it’s seeking the extension, the CSRD said the proposal “plans for an increase in undisturbed habitat for the endangered Mountain Caribou species, as well as a review of logging practices, heli-skiing and road rehabilitation in caribou habitat areas. It also considers predator control programs and additional caribou captive breeding programs.”

READ MORE: B.C. Interior residents say province’s caribou protection plans will lead to forestry job losses

The CSRD added the plan could lead to the potential loss of backcountry access for recreationalists and negatively impact trappers, guides and the logging industry.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 15, 2019): NDP’s controversial caribou conservation plan

“We need to stand in the roadway on this and work together as a group,” said Revelstoke mayor and CSRD director Gary Sulz.

“We don’t want to be shut out of this process. We need to show the provincial and federal governments that this is a serious issue, and what they’ve done so far isn’t enough.”

READ MORE: Shuswap residents speak out against plan to shut down access to large areas of B.C. backcountry to save caribou

CSRD board chairperson Rhona Martin added “we need to be at the table. There will be different opinions, but if we are all at the table, we will all hear the same thing.

“That’s important because you can’t just pick and choose what you want to hear to build your cause.”

For more on the caribou recovery plan proposal, click here.